Lafayette Police investigating homicide on Sophie Street

Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Police were called to the 200 block of Sophie Street around 5:30pm Monday evening in response to reports of a male lying in the roadway and multiple shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a black male in fact lying in the roadway unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigating is still in its early stages and is actively being worked according to officials.

The victim's information has not been released as of yet.

Lafayette Police is asking that anyone with information to contact the department of Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.