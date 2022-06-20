UPDATE: A ninth application for Lafayette Police Chief

Civil Service officials have updated their response to our public records request with an additional application for the Lafayette Police Chief position.

We reported Friday that an extra 30 days has brought two more applications for Lafayette Police Chief - but still no applicants from outside Louisiana. Another application was provided to KATC on Sunday, and this applicant is from another state. Today, another application was produced, this one from a Lafayette Police officer.

Dewitt Sheridan currently is the Major in charge of criminal investigation for the Lafayette Police Department. He has worked as a Lafayette officer since 1990. Prior to that, he worked at the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home. He has a degree in criminal justice from UL, although when he attended the school it was known as USL.

To read about the Sunday applicant, click here.

On Friday, we reported about the two most recent people who submitted an application by the June 17 deadline. They join five other people who have applied for the post; to read about those applications click here.

In May, after only five applications, the Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service Board extended the application period for another 30 days at the request of the Guillory administration; the reason was so that a search firm could be hired. The Guillory administration did request an increase in the chief's salary line item, which was denied by the City Council.

The Lafayette Police Department has had five chiefs of police since January 2020.

When Josh Guillory took office, he requested that Chief Toby Aguillard resign, reportedly because of a poor relationship with Sheriff Mark Garber. Lt. Scott Morgan was appointed interim chief.

The Guillory administration then hired Chief Thomas Glover from the Dallas Police Department, and fired him 10 months later. Sgt. Wayne Griffin was appointed interim chief, but two weeks later was placed on administrative leave pending a sexual harassment investigation. He was later fired.

The current interim chief, Major Monte Potier, was appointed in October 2021.