Two more apply for Lafayette Police Chief; both from Acadiana

An extra 30 days has brought two more applications for Lafayette Police Chief - but still no applicants from outside Louisiana.

LCG officials called it a "national search," but so far the seven people who have applied are all from Louisiana.

The two most recent people who submitted an application by the June 17 deadline are both men, records indicate. They join five other people who have applied for the post; to read about those applications click here.

Brian Ardoin is the owner/operator of a driving school in Mamou. He also has worked at LSU at Eunice as Director of Public Protection and Safety, and served as a Louisiana State Trooper for 10 years. He has a bachelor's degree from McNeese and a master's degree from Southern University. Ardoin graduated from the State Police Academy and is a licensed Louisiana Notary. He's a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and a native of Ville Platte.

Chris DeGeulle is the federal liason to Louisiana's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. He also worked as the Public-Private Partnership Operations Officer for the Louisiana Business Emergency Operations Center at UL, and is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he was chief of security police at three Air Force bases. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio, a master's from Eastern Kentucky University and two military master's degrees, one from the Air War College and one from the Air University's Command and Staff College. He also graduated from the FBI Academy.

In May, after only five applications, the Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service Board extended the application period for another 30 days at the request of the Guillory administration; the reason was so that a search firm could be hired. The Guillory administration did request an increase in the chief's salary line item, which was denied by the City Council.

The Lafayette Police Department has had five chiefs of police since January 2020.

When Josh Guillory took office, he requested that Chief Toby Aguillard resign, reportedly because of a poor relationship with Sheriff Mark Garber. Lt. Scott Morgan was appointed interim chief.

The Guillory administration then hired Chief Thomas Glover from the Dallas Police Department, and fired him 10 months later. Sgt. Wayne Griffin was appointed interim chief, but two weeks later was placed on administrative leave pending a sexual harassment investigation. He was later fired.

The current interim chief, Major Monte Potier, was appointed in October 2021.