A portion of the 600 Block of Old Spanish Trail near Play & Learn Daycare will be closed on Sunday, February 5, 2023, beginning at 7 a.m. to repair a 2” water main line in the area.

The repair is expected to be completed by 2pm, weather permitting.

Access to East and West of the 600 Block of Old Spanish Trail will be available via Speedpro Lane and Firebird Lane, during the repair closure.

If you have any questions, please contact Scott City Hall at (337) 233-1130.