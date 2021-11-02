University Avenue to close for project

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that LA 182 will close starting Monday, November 8 and will remain closed for at least 14 days.

The closure will begin 1.8 miles north of LA 723 (near Birdsong Road) and extend until 0.4 mile south of LA 98 (near Malapart Road).

The project will include new drainage structures, milling asphaltic concrete, pavement widening, base stabilization, asphalt overlay, striping, and related work.

Intermittent lane closures will be required to perform the work, therefore, drivers should expect delays. There will also be a 14 calendar day planned full road closure event during the project, which is necessary to install drainage structures across the roadway.

The Department will publish a press release for this planned road closure event and a detour route will be posted.

The work is estimated to take place Mondays through Fridays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weather permitting. Any work, other than the drainage structure replacement across the roadway, requiring additional lane closures will take place during nighttime hours, 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in an effort to minimize impacts to the traveling public.

Emergency vehicles will have access to this area, except during the planned road closure event which will be announced.

The project is estimated to be complete in April 2022.




