United Way of Acadiana appoints interim President and CEO

An interim President and CEO has been appointed at United Way of Acadiana following the announced departure of President and CEO Carlee Alm-LaBar.

Chief Operating Officer Heather Blanchard will serve as President & CEO while the board decides on a permanent replacement.

On Friday, May 20, 2022, Alm-LaBar was announced as the Executive Director for the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation.

Schumacher also announced the appointment of Erica Doerle Ray as Chief Executive Officer.

United Way says Blanchard is a veteran non-profit executive director. She has served in the dual role of the COO of UWA and Executive Director of CASA of SoLA since that child-advocacy agency entered into a management agreement with UWA two years ago.

Blanchard was the first executive director at the Miles Perret Cancer Center. She helped put Healing House: Hope for Grieving Children and Komen Acadiana on solid, sustainable footing in her time as executive director of those organizations.

“Heather’s passion for the mission and her 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership will help her build the community collaborations that are at the core of the United Way’s mission,” Alm-LaBar said. “I know that she and I will continue to be close partners as I move into my new role with the foundation.”

Blanchard’s promotion to interim President & CEO is effective June 6.

