Unitech goes to hybrid schedule - permanently

Unitech Training Academy has announced that it will use a hybrid schedule permanently.

The majority of the programs at the school will have students attending labs in person, with the remainder of their education online.

"This mix of online and in-person education not only makes education more accessible but is also more efficient for students and Instructors," a release from the school states.

“With the demand for skilled workers rising at such a rapid pace and the flexibility requirements of students increasing as well, Unitech is in the perfect position to meet the needs of both by offering a variety of programs in a hybrid delivery format. The employees of Unitech are truly excited to incorporate their passion for education into this new engaging style of learning while serving the needs of our surrounding communities," said Heather Alleman, COO.

Unitech first adapted to a hybrid schedule at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. After months of using a hybrid schedule, Instructors, students, and staff saw the benefits of permanently switching to a new learning format, the release states.

Ashley Smith, Director of Compliance, has worked with the COE (Council on Occupational Education) and the Department of Education to adhere to the specific guidelines. The entire process requires approval by the Board of Regents before submission to the accrediting agency and took around six months to garner final approval.

“This whole process was part of our strategic plan all along but was certainly accelerated by COVID-19. The good news is, this means less time in the classroom and a more flexible schedule for student’s busy lives with work and family," Smith says.

Unitech Training Academy has been licensed as a proprietary school by the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education since 1997. It started with one program, the Certified Nursing Assistant program, and now offers other programs to meet the needs and demands of the community and surrounding parishes.

Unitech Training Academy is licensed by the Louisiana State Board of Regents and is accredited by the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education and has been since June 2003.

