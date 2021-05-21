Uncle Sam's Jam returns to Downtown Lafayette

Lafayette, LA – Downtown Lafayette's official Fourth of July celebration returns Parc International.

Uncle Sam’s Jam is a free-entry, family-friendly event held in Parc International from 5-9 pm, featuring live music by Julian Primeaux and tunes by DJ RV. Kids activities will also be on-site. Ice chests are asked to be kept at home, as there will be food, beverages, and a cash bar on site. The night will conclude with a Blue Monday Mission Fireworks Special, followed by a massive firework display that will not want to be missed!

Along with celebrating, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana and the Acadiana Veteran Alliance. Donations are also welcome at the entrance tent. Over the past few years, Uncle Sam’s Jam presented by Lafayette Roofing & General Contractors LLC was typically celebrated on July 3rd, but this year, Uncle Sam’s Jam takes place on July 4th.

For more information, follow Uncle Sam’s Jam’s Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/events/1879394862258945 [facebook.com]. Should you have any further questions regarding Uncle Sam’s Jam or if you are interested in becoming a sponsor for Uncle Sam’s Jam, please contact Maaike Erents at maaike@socialentertainment.net

