Unattended linens cause overnight fire at Scott laundry facility

Unattended linens led to a overnight fire at a commercial laundry facility in Scott.

Firefighters responded at 11:37 pm on Tuesday, March 8, to the Westport Linen Services building on North Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they observed heavy smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control before it spread.

The department says an investigation revealed that several pieces of linen were removed from a dryer and placed in a large bin earlier in the night.

Those unattended linens reportedly ignited after smoldering for several hours.

Firefighters say damage was confined to several bins of linen and two commercial linen presses.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The Duson, Carencro and Lafayette Fire Departments assisted at the scene.

