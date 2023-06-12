UL's ETS Program accepting new applicants

UL's Educational Talent Search Program is accepting new applicants for middle and high school students in the Acadiana area.

The free program funded by the U.S. Department of Education, matches students with knowledgeable professionals in higher education to help prepare them for college and understand their educational opportunities options.

Students will meet with professionals on a regular basis for counseling services and workshops on academic counseling, study skills, financial literacy, time management and much more.

Students must attend one of Educational Talent Search's targeted schools.

For a list of target schools click here.

To apply, click here.