UL's chapter of Phi Kappa Theta hosting clothes drive

UL's chapter of Phi Kappa Theta is hosting a Philanthropy Clothes Drive.

The organization is partnering with Goodwill, churches and schools to help people in need.

Donations are excepted through April 25th, in the bins in front of the fraternity house located at 115 Glynn Abel Drive in Lafayette.

And if you're part of an organization, write the name of your organization on the donations and the organization that donates the most wins $200 for a charity of their choice.

Baby clothes, teenager clothes, girl, boy....it's just been sitting in your closet for a little bit. That you're will to give away for a good cause," said Alexander East, President of Phi Theta-Lafayette Omicron Chapter.

