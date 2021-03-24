UL 'Big Event' cleanup set for Saturday

UL Lafayette’s “The Big Event” is set for Saturday, March 27.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette students, faculty and staff members, and alumni will pitch in for community and campus service projects such as picking up litter, landscaping and painting as part of the Big Event.

UL is one of about 80 colleges and universities that participate in the annual Big Event, which is the largest student-coordinated service project in the country. It was established in 1982 as a way for students to give back and practice leadership skills.

For more details, visit the Big Event website here.

