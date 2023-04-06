UL to conduct active shooter training

LAFAYETTE, La. — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department will conduct an Active Shooter Response Training from noon until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 7, and Monday, April 10, in Griffin Hall.

Employees and students will not be allowed in Griffin Hall during the training. Two solar traffic message board signs will be posted to remind people of the training, according to a spokesperson for UL.

During the training, police officers will fire simunition rounds that may sound like gunfire. Simunition rounds are small, paintball-like projectiles. No simunition rounds will be fired outside Griffin Hall, the spokesperson stated.

