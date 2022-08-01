UL summer commencement set for Friday, Aug. 5

UL Lafayette's summer commencement will take place Friday, August 5, 2022. The ceremony will be held at the Cajundome beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Security measures will be in place and the following items are allowed:

a small purse or clutch 6 ½ inches by 4 ½ inches by 1 inch;

an equipment bag for essential medical items;

a diaper bag;

binoculars in a clear bag or in a case of the same dimensions as purses.

The following items will not be allowed:

balloons

signs

wrapped gifts

other large items

Tickets are not required to attend. For parking and entry information, click here. The ceremony will be livestreamed and can be viewed here. To view more information about the summer 2022 ceremony, click here.