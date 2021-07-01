UL Senior Quaterback signs historic NIL with Lafayette Travel

Lafayette Travel announced that it will enter into one of the first NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) agreements in the state of Louisiana with UL senior quarterback , Levi Lewis.

The agreement with Lewis will be to promote its EatLafayette campaign showcasing the area’s locally owned restaurants.

The agreement was made Wednesday night according to Lafayette Travel and is believed to be one of the first in the country.

"My mind kept coming back to Levi," said Ben Berthelot, President and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission. "I couldn’t think of a better person or athlete than Levi Lewis for us to partner with on this historic occasion. I watched this process play out in the national media and wanted to be among the first to honor it in a trustworthy manner."

As part of the agreement, Lewis will act as an Athletic Ambassador, visiting ten locally-owned restaurants and leveraging his role as a social media influencer to encourage others to join him in participating in the summer-long EatLafayette campaign.

They say that Lewis will also push the EatLafayette passport, encouraging diners to check in at locally owned restaurants for a chance to win a 3-night stay in Nashville, including airfare.

"I am excited to announce my first partnership with Lafayette Travel and EatLafayette to promote our areas locally owned restaurants," Lewis said. "Blessed to represent the world's best cuisine in the Acadiana region. The culture is real. It feels great to be leading the way in this brand new NIL reality and showing what is possible here in Lafayette."

Berthelot says he recognizes the importance of UL and its athletic department’s success to the overall success of Acadiana.

"The NIL is now a new reality," Berthelot says. "it is important that our athletes and future athletes know that they can benefit from the program here in Lafayette and Acadiana. I’m proud that Levi entrusted us with this first of undoubtedly many opportunities to come. I know he will represent us well. Geaux Cajuns!"

