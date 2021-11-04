UL Lafayette’s “First to Geaux” initiative to recognize first-generation students

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will host a campaign for students whose parents either didn’t pursue or didn’t complete a college degree program.

According to the university, the week long “First To Geaux” initiative will begin on Monday, Nov. 8, which is National First-Generation Celebration Day. The initiative will end on Friday, Nov. 12.

First To Geaux, which is hosted by the University’s Office for Campus Diversity , is in place to recognize and support the University’s first-generation students, they say.

UL Lafayette says students will have opportunities to share their stories and aspirations on social media and a chance to gather to network and swap information about campus resources, departments and programs. First-generation students will also be recognized at women’s and men’s basketball games.

First To Geaux will kick off on Monday with a social media campaign, when students will showcase their pride and excitement about being the first members of their families to attend college. First-generation students can share their photos and stories with #First2Geaux.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, first-generation students are encouraged to attend “First To Geaux Game Night.” Ragin’ Cajuns women’s and men’s basketball teams will both play at the Cajundome. The women’s team will face Texas A&M-Kingsville at 5 p.m.; the men will square off against West Florida at 7:30 p.m. Students can attend the games for free with their University IDs.

The #First2Geaux Twitter Chat will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. First-generation students will have a chance to connect with each other and share their experiences. Faculty and staff members will share theirs, too, and offer support, advice and information. Participants should use the hahstag #First2Geaux .

On Friday, Nov. 12, the First To Geaux Dessert Reception will be held from 11 am. to noon on the Student Union Porch. First-generation students can get to know each other while enjoying cookies, cupcakes and brownies.

Learn more about the University's First To Geaux initiative and National First-Generation Celebration Day, which is sponsored by the Council for Opportunity in Education .

