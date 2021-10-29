UL Lafayette wraps up homecoming activities on Friday and Saturday

It's been a full week of fun for students and alumni at UL Lafayette.

And now we're just one day away from the homecoming game!

Abby Breidenbach was live at Cajun Field this morning with a wrap up of events for the weekend.

On Friday, October 29, activities will include a tennis tournament at Red Lerille’s Health and Racquet Club and the Bill Bass Open Golf Tournament.

The tennis tournament will start at 8:00 am and the golf tournament tees off at 1:00 pm

At 5:30 p.m. the Alumni Association will host the Golden Ambassador Society Dinner at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette. This dinner is for alums who earned their diplomas at least 50 years ago.

Also happening Friday night is the National Pan-Hellenic Greek Expo. It will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Fraternity and sorority members will perform during the step show.

On Saturday, October 30, the Ragin Cajuns will face off against the Texas State Bobcats.

That game begins at 11:00 am at Cajun Field.

Prior to kickoff, the Office of Transportation Services will provide shuttle service for students and alumni who want to park on campus and ride to Cajun Field. Riders will be picked up and dropped off in front of the Student Union on Mckinley Street. The shuttle service will be available from 8:00 a.m. until one hour after the game ends.

Game day activities will begin at 8:00 a.m., when university supporters gather for food and refreshments at the Alumni Hospitality tent. It will be set up near the large oak tree between Russo Park and Cajun Field. The cost to take part is $15 per person. .

The Homecoming Day Parade will roll at 8:30 a.m. from Blackham Coliseum. The parade will travel north on Cajundome Boulevard and enter Cajun Field at Reinhardt Drive.

The procession will wind around Cajun Field before exiting onto Bertrand Drive.

For more information about Saturday's homecoming activities, click here.

