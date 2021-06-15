Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

UL Lafayette to make special sports announcement Tuesday

Press conference at 3:30 pm
items.[0].image.alt
UL Lafayette / Ragin Cajuns Athletics
Louisiana Ragin Cajuns Athletics.jpg
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 12:55:47-04

UL Lafayette Athletics says it will make a special sports announcement on Tuesday, June 15.

The university will hold a press conference with Our Lady of Lourdes at 3:30 pm.

KATC will live stream the announcement on KATC.com and the KATC Facebook page.

Watch live below.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.