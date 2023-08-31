UL Lafayette to host Science Day for students curious about majors, careers

Hundreds of prospective scientists will learn about what being a science major at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is like during Science Day 2023.

UL Lafayette’s Ray P. Authement College of Sciences will host this year’s Science Day from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, on campus. The event is sponsored by Halliburton.

High school seniors and juniors, parents, teachers and guidance counselors who register will participate. Registration for the free event will begin on Friday, Sept. 8. It will end on Thursday, Oct. 13, or when all spaces are filled.

Attendees will view laboratory experiments, and research and technology demonstrations. They will also hear presentations in disciplines such as biology, chemistry, computer science, informatics, geology, environmental science, mathematics and physics.

Science Day enables participants to interact with University faculty and staff members, students, and industry professionals, as well. Budding scientists learn about courses, degree programs, research opportunities, student organizations and careers related to different disciplines.

Tours of College of Sciences’ facilities will also be part of the event; so, too, will a question and answer session with University alums who work in various science-related fields.

Dr. Michael Totaro is an associate professor in the School of Computing and Informatics and graduate coordinator for the school’s informatics master’s degree program. Science Day, he said, is structured to foster “a sense of excitement about science, its possibilities, and its capacity for exploration and discovery.”

“It’s also designed to help students learn about processes and programs that will help ease their transition from high school to University life. These include admissions, housing, financial aid and scholarships,” Totaro added.

Learn more about Science Day 2023.