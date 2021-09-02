UL Lafayette raising funds for student emergency relief in Ida’s aftermath

By UL Lafayette Office of Communications and Marketing

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, in partnership with the UL Lafayette Alumni Association , is seeking community support to offer financial assistance to students directly affected by Hurricane Ida.

Donations to the Student Emergency Fund will enable the University to help students who cannot meet urgent and immediate expenses in the storm’s aftermath.

UL Lafayette has about 3,900 students from the southeastern Louisiana parishes that bore the brunt of Ida’s wrath, said Dr. Margarita Perez, dean of students.

“The devastation the hurricane caused is heartbreaking. We want students from the affected parishes to know that the University family is here to support them. Our goal is to relieve the worry some students may have about meeting financial obligations so they can remain focused on their academic success,” Perez said.

The Student Emergency Fund is made possible through the support of Ragin’ Cajuns alumni, parents, employees, students and friends. You can donate here or by mail.

Checks made payable to the UL Lafayette Foundation can be sent to the UL Lafayette Foundation, P.O. Box 44290, Lafayette, LA 70504. Please note on the memo line: Student Emergency Fund.

The types of expenses that may be covered by the Student Emergency Fund include laptops and other computer accessories, internet/wifi plans, educational software, housing and meals.

Students can learn more about the fund and apply for assistance here . A committee will review all requests.

In addition, the University of Louisiana System has created a Hurricane Ida Relief Effort to support students, faculty and staff members at Nicholls State and Southeastern Louisiana universities and the University of New Orleans.

The three institutions were in Hurricane Ida’s path; each sustained damage. Learn more about the UL System effort here .

