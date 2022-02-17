UL Lafayette Police respond Wednesday night to shots fired call on campus

Police responded Wednesday night to a shots fired call on the UL Lafayette campus.

An emergency notification was sent out around 10:00 pm on February 16 alerting those in the area to gunshots on campus.

UL Lafayette Police were investigating the incident.

Those receiving the notification were asked to stay away from the St. Mary and Hebrard areas.

No other information was provided by the department.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel