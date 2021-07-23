UL Lafayette offers full-ride scholarship to National Spelling Bee champ

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has offered a full-ride scholarship to National Spelling Bee Champion Zaila Avant-garde.

The university made the announcement on Friday, July 23.

On July 8, 14-year-old Avant-garde became the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The Harvey native is also the first contestant from Louisiana to be named champion.

"On behalf of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette community, we are pleased to offer spelling bee champion and Harvey, La. native Zaila Avant-garde a full-ride scholarship to UL Lafayette," the university said. "We look forward to connecting with you and welcoming you to the Ragin' Cajun Family!"

Avant-garde has also been offered scholarships by other Louisiana universities.

Louisiana State University and Southern University offered full-ride scholarships to Avant-garde following her win.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel