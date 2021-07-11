Southern BR announces SCRIPPS La Spelling Bee Champion will have a full scholarship

Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge is offering National Spelling Bee Champion Zalia Avant-garde a full scholarship, they announced today.

President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton announced on Twitter, "Southern_BR is offering #Zalia Avant-garde a full scholarship and "#Zalia Day" at Southern University, part of the nation's only HBCU (Historic Black College-University) system. Our students, leaders, faculty, and alumni look forward to meeting you."

This news comes moments after LSU's new president, William F. Tate IV made a tweet of Avant-garde's full scholarship to LSU.

