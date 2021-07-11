Southern BR announces SCRIPPS La Spelling Bee Champion will have a full scholarship

Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge is offering National Spelling Bee Champion Zalia Avant-garde a full scholarship, they announced today.
President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton announced on Twitter, "Southern_BR is offering #Zalia Avant-garde a full scholarship and "#Zalia Day" at Southern University, part of the nation's only HBCU (Historic Black College-University) system. Our students, leaders, faculty, and alumni look forward to meeting you."
This news comes moments after LSU's new president, William F. Tate IV made a tweet of Avant-garde's full scholarship to LSU.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers