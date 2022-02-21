UL Lafayette Library received grant to expand LGBTQ+ collection

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Edith Garland Dupré Library has received a National Endowment for the Humanities grant which it will use to expand its LGBTQ+ collections.

The $10,000 grant will help the library increase its books, artifacts, manuscripts and oral histories that reflect Louisiana’s LGBTQ+ community.

The $10,000 grant was awarded as part of the American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries. The American Library Association initiative is funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities. It is in place to assist libraries during the pandemic; grants were awarded to 200 libraries across the country, including public, university, and K-12 libraries.

For Edith Garland Dupré Library , the grant will fund “Queering the Collection: Expanding and Archiving LGBTQ+ History in Southwest Louisiana.” Zachary Stein, head of Special Collections at Dupré Library, and Dr. Marissa Petrou, an assistant professor of history and director of UL Lafayette’s Guilbeau Center for Public History, will lead the project.

The library will increase its holdings, providing resources for faculty members and students. That includes students pursuing the University’s minor in gender and sexuality studies and the Department of History, Geography, and Philosophy’s graduate concentration in public history .

UL Lafayette says the expanded collection – and guest lectures – will also assist University scholars and the public in conducting research on LGBTQ+ history in the state.

“Libraries have faced significant hardships throughout the pandemic – from budget cuts to staff furloughs to building closures – especially in our communities of the greatest need,” said ALA President Patty Wong. “This crucial support from NEH will enable our beloved institutions, and the dedicated people who run them, to rebuild and emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.”

Learn more about the NEH-funded grants for libraries

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel