UL Lafayette honors veterans during open house

UL Lafayette held an open house Thursday honoring those who have served their country.

The event was part of Veterans Day celebrations, held at the UL Veterans Upward Bound offices on Johnston Street. It featured refreshments and provided news to veterans who stopped by as a sign of appreciation for their service.

"Here at Veterans Upward Bound ... we welcome any veteran that needs any help, any direction, or any assistance with any disabilities or any ailments they may need," said Tyrone Lewis, an academic counselor at VUB. "Or education services as well, because we do offer classes, which are math, science, French, Spanish, English, computer literacy, and internet."

Veterans Upward Bound is a free pre-college program to help veterans refresh their academic skills and motivate them to succeed in pursuing academic goals. The program provides counseling, mentoring, tutoring, and academic instruction in core subject areas.

UL's Veterans Upward Bound office serves veterans, active duty, reservists, National Guard, and military dependents.

