UL Lafayette football players share game of kickball with Unique campers

The second session of DREAMS Foundation of Acadiana's Camp Unique is wrapping up in Lafayette.

On Thursday, campers were treated to a visit by UL Lafayette Football players.

Players T.J. Wisham, Bobby Holmes and Amir McDaniel joined campers for a game of kickball.

The trio said that they enjoyed meeting the campers and getting to know them while also being able to teach them about the game.

Wisham says his participation hits closer to home.

"Seeing their smiles and seeing them enjoy activities. It goes a long way, " he said. "I'm the same way with my brother. Just coming here is an expressing of my love."

Over 100 campers, ages 14 and up, participated in the session from July 19 through July 23, at LARC's Acadian Village in Lafayette.

Activities during the week-long camp included arts and crafts, fitness, karaoke, music and dance

"The participants in our annual camp have formed lifelong friendships and gained a sense of pride and independence because they see other individuals with unique abilities and it puts them in their comfort zone," said D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation Executive Director Donielle Watkins.

The camp session will end on Friday, July 23, with entertainment from singer Connie G.

