UL Lafayette extends some course delivery, operation changes through Feb. 4

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette says they will continue to deliver some in-person classes remotely through Friday, February 4.

UL Lafayette says it is continuing its efforts to protect the health and safety of students and employees amid high rates of COVID-19 in Acadiana and throughout the state.

Students should confirm course delivery methods via Moodle and with their faculty members, the University said in an announcement to the campus on Wednesday.

In-person student organization events, including meetings, socials, and service projects, will be allowed on and off campus provided masks are worn and proper social distancing can be maintained, they say.

In addition, the University announced that COVID-19 vaccines are again being administered at the on-campus testing and vaccination site in the former University Bookstore building, 210 E. St. Mary Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The site is administered by members of the Louisiana National Guard in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health and UL Lafayette.

Read the full announcement here

