UL Lafayette, Belgian university to partner for student exchange

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is partnering with The University of Namur in Belgium to create a student exchange program.

Namur is located in central Belgium and has been a twin city of Lafayette since the1970's.

The program promotes the similarities between the two cities while also providing financial resources for the support of Louisiana's French culture and language.

One of those scholarships will honor UL Alumna, former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco, and her husband Raymond Blanco, who was a coach and administrator at the University.

The new program is set to start in Fall 2023 starting with a UL student going to Belgium.