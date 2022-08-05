UL Lafayette awards 311 degrees during Summer 2022 Commencement

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette conferred 311 degrees during its Summer 2022 Commencement on Friday at the Cajundome, marking the end of an exceptional academic year.

UL Lafayette awarded 181 bachelor’s degrees, 107 master’s degrees, 17 doctoral degrees and six graduate certificates, the final additions to a total of 3,382 degrees received by the fall, spring and summer graduating classes.

Among that total were a record 740 master’s degrees – the most in a single academic year – and 68 doctoral degrees – the second most in an academic year. In addition, 40 students earned undergraduate degrees with perfect 4.0 GPAs – tying a record set last year.

The University also awarded more degrees to students of Asian and Hispanic descent than in any other year in history.

Summer 2022 graduates represent 38 Louisiana parishes; 26 states and U.S. territories; and 17 countries.

“Each of you faced tests inside the classroom and you confronted extraordinary challenges outside the classroom as well – and you overcame them all. And that same sense of resolve is going to serve you well in the years to come,” said Dr. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette president.

“But if you ever reach a milepost of doubt on the road ahead, look at your diploma. Remember the sense of pride that you feel today and let it inspire you to remain steady and sure as you move forward,” Savoie added.

Dr. Phil Auter, a professor in the University's Department of Communication, was the Commencement speaker. He is president of the University's Faculty Senate. Auter was honored with an Eminent Faculty Award from the UL Lafayette Foundation earlier this year.

He encouraged graduates to “be bold with your actions, and take chances when opportunities come your way.”

“And going forward, there will be lots of opportunities,” Auter added.