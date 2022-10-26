UL Lafayette announces name change for education college, department

UL Lafayatte announced the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s College of Education is now the College of Education & Human Development.

The college’s Department of Counselor Education also has a new name – the Department of Counseling. The college’s other departments are the Department of Educational Curriculum & Instruction and the Department of Educational Foundations & Leadership. The School of Kinesiology is also housed in the College of Education & Human Development.

“The new names affirm the college’s commitment to continual growth; they are also more inclusive of what the college does, better reflecting the breadth of our comprehensive programs and offerings – and the range of students we serve,” explained Dr. Paula Montgomery, interim dean of the College of Education & Human Development.

The Department of Educational Curriculum & Instruction offers undergraduate and graduate degrees designed to prepare students for careers in K-12 classrooms. The Department of Educational Foundations & Leadership offers a variety of master’s and doctoral degrees for graduates who envision leadership careers in education.

The college’s School of Kinesiology and its Department of Counseling also prepare students for careers in education, but other fields as well.

Kinesiology majors, for example, can pursue undergraduate and graduate programs in disciplines such as physical education, medicine/rehabilitation, sports performance, fitness, research, and other allied health areas.

The Department of Counseling offers master degrees in counseling with concentrations in school counseling, clinical mental health counseling and a dual concentration that has a focus in both areas.

The College of Education & Human Development’s origins can be traced to 1906, when the University began offering teacher certifications. The college was founded in 1915. From those beginnings, it has become one of the largest contributors to the state’s K-12 teaching workforce.

The college became the College of Education & Human Development earlier this year, with changes approved by the Louisiana Board of Regents and the University of Louisiana System, UL Lafayette’s governing boards.

“The college’s role has evolved, so this expansion of our name enables us to better convey the scope of our offerings to prospective students, as well as potential employers of our graduates,” Montgomery said.