UL Lafayette announces changes to commuter bus route

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has announced changes to its commuter bus and shuttle route.

The new route between Cajun Field and campus begins Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The changes are in anticipation of the closure of the East Lewis Street bridge for repairs, UL Lafayette’s Office of Transportation Services said. East Lewis remains open to traffic in both directions until further notice.

Bus and shuttle passengers from and to Cajun Field may experience longer-than-usual commute times. Transportation Services recommends that commuters traveling in both directions allow at least 40-45 minutes for travel.

Starting Wednesday, routes between Cajun Field and campus and between campus and Cajun Field will run as follows. Changes are indicated in bold. A map of the new route can be found on the Transportation Services website [park.louisiana.edu].

Pick up at Cajun Field bus stop

Right turn to Cajundome Boulevard from Cajun Field

Stop at Bourgeois Hall

Left turn to Johnston Street

Right turn to East Saint Mary Boulevard

Pick up and drop off at the Rex Street-Agnes Edward Hall bus stop

Left turn to East Lewis Street

Left turn to Girard Park Drive

Left turn to East Saint Mary Boulevard

Left turn to Johnston Street

Right turn to Cajundome Boulevard

Stop at Bourgeois Hall

Left turn from Cajundome Boulevard into Cajun Field

Drop off at Cajun Field bus stop

More information is available at park.louisiana.edu [park.louisiana.edu]