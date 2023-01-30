UL Lafayette announces changes to commuter bus route

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has announced changes to its commuter bus and shuttle route.
The new route between Cajun Field and campus begins Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The changes are in anticipation of the closure of the East Lewis Street bridge for repairs, UL Lafayette’s Office of Transportation Services said. East Lewis remains open to traffic in both directions until further notice.
Bus and shuttle passengers from and to Cajun Field may experience longer-than-usual commute times. Transportation Services recommends that commuters traveling in both directions allow at least 40-45 minutes for travel.
Starting Wednesday, routes between Cajun Field and campus and between campus and Cajun Field will run as follows. Changes are indicated in bold. A map of the new route can be found on the Transportation Services website [park.louisiana.edu].
- Pick up at Cajun Field bus stop
- Right turn to Cajundome Boulevard from Cajun Field
- Stop at Bourgeois Hall
- Left turn to Johnston Street
- Right turn to East Saint Mary Boulevard
- Pick up and drop off at the Rex Street-Agnes Edward Hall bus stop
- Left turn to East Lewis Street
- Left turn to Girard Park Drive
- Left turn to East Saint Mary Boulevard
- Left turn to Johnston Street
- Right turn to Cajundome Boulevard
- Stop at Bourgeois Hall
- Left turn from Cajundome Boulevard into Cajun Field
- Drop off at Cajun Field bus stop
More information is available at park.louisiana.edu [park.louisiana.edu]