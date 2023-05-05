UL introduces new NIL platform

In light of name, image and likeness in college athletics, The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has introduced a new method.

The university announced their new NIL platform, Opendorse.

Opendorse is an extension of the Ragin' Cajun marketplace where fans, brands and sponsors can engage with their favorite athlete, financially.

Engagements are service-based where those interested would visit an athlete's profile and pay them for an opportunity like autographs or personal shout outs.

Once the job is done, that athlete is then compensated.

"So if your kid is turning twelve and you want a football player or whatever student athlete to give your kid a birthday shout-out. You can do that. Appearances, say you want them to come to your business for a day, or whatever that may entail. And the third one would be autographs," Associate Director of Athletics, Evan Roberts said.