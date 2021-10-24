UL Homecoming kicks off today

Homecoming 2021 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette began today, as everyone gets ready for Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns square off against the Texas State Bobcats at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Cajun Field.

A pep rally, scavenger hunt, fashion show, decorating contests and parade are among the activities and events that the University Program Council and UL Lafayette Alumni Association will host for students and alumni. The Homecoming 2021 theme is “Our Identity. Our Fire. Our Legacy.”

During the Paint Your Pride [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net] window painting event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, student organizations will splash UL Lafayette Student Union windows with displays of spirit and pride.

A Campus Scavenger Hunt [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net] will begin at noon on Sunday, and end at the same time on Friday, Oct. 29. Based on clues that will be posted on social media, students will scour campus alone or as part of teams in search of hidden objects. Those who find the most success will earn prizes from the UPC.

Later on Sunday, the Ragin’ Rock and Bowl [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net] will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. at Rock ’n’ Bowl de Lafayette, 905 Jefferson St. Participants will enjoy bowling, refreshments and camaraderie. Registration is $25 per person.

On Monday, Oct. 25, a Homecoming Block Party [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net] will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the UL Lafayette Alumni Center, 600 E. St. Mary Blvd. The boulevard will be closed to traffic between McKinley and Taft streets. Food trucks will sell meals and “pop-up” vendors will offer discounted wares.

The UPC will hand out free vanilla, chocolate and red velvet cupcakes, while they last, as part of its Cupcake Giveaway [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net] from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Student Union Porch. Attendees can meet members of the Homecoming Court.

On Monday night, the Walk of Flame Fashion Show [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net] will be held at 7 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center. Students who participate in the event will model fashions they have designed and created.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the two-day “Paint the Town Red” [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net]contest begins, with businesses and schools decorating their interiors and exteriors in vermilion and white. Judges will select winners in a range of categories. They will visit businesses starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The schools portion of the competition will be virtual.

Later Tuesday, Campus Feud [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net]will be held from 6-8 p.m. in Fletcher Hall Auditorium. Teams of students will test their knowledge against each other in quiz-bowl style competition.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the Wear Red, Get Fed event and Campus Cupboard Food Drive [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net] will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Quadrangle. Attendees who wear Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns gear can grab a free lunch. In return, they’re being asked to donate nonperishable food to the University’s Campus Cupboard [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net].

That evening, the “Cajuns Got Talent” [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net]competition for UL Lafayette students will be held at 6 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom. Students will sing and dance, perform karaoke, and display other talents during the popular contest. The public is invited to attend the free event.

The Yell Like Hell Pep Rally [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net] will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Student Union Porch near Cypress Lake. Members of the Homecoming Court, cheerleaders and the Louisiana Ragin’ Jazz dance team will attend.

On Friday, Oct. 29, activities include a tennis tournament [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net] at Red Lerille’s Health and Racquet Club and the Bill Bass Open Golf Tournament. The tennis tournament will start at 8 a.m. and the golf tournament will tee off at 1 p.m.

Later that day, the Alumni Association will host the Golden Ambassador Society Dinner [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net] at 5:30 p.m. at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette. Alums who earned their diplomas at least 50 years ago can register to attend the dinner, which will be followed by music and dancing.

Also Friday, the "National Pan-Hellenic Greek Expo" will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center. Fraternity and sorority members will perform during the step show.

On Homecoming Day on Saturday, Oct. 30, the Office of Transportation Services will provide shuttle service for students and alumni who want to park on campus and ride to Cajun Field. Riders will be picked up and dropped off in front of the Student Union on McKinley Street. Shuttle service will be available from 8 a.m. until one hour after the game ends.

Game day activities will begin at 8 a.m., when University supporters will gather for food and refreshments at the Alumni Hospitality Tent [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net]. It will be set up near the large oak tree between Russo Park and Cajun Field. Cost is $15 per person; admission is free for Loyalty fund donors who have contributed $50 or more.

The Homecoming Day Parade [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net] will roll at 8:30 a.m. from Blackham Coliseum, travel north on Cajundome Boulevard, and enter Cajun Field at Reinhardt Drive. The procession will wind around Cajun Field before exiting onto Bertrand Drive.

That night, the Christiana Smith African-American Alumni Chapter will celebrate its annual Sweet Sounds of Sharing [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net]. Proceeds from the reception will benefit the Christiana Smith endowed scholarship fund. The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Angelle Hall with a reception following in the Alumni Center.

The Homecoming 2021 sponsors are the University Program Council and Home Bank.

Here's the full schedule:

Monday, Oct. 25

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Homecoming Block Party | Homecoming is taking over St. Mary Boulevard! Shop with Red Dot Discount businesses and grab lunch from local businesses and food trucks.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Cupcake Giveaway at the Alumni Center on St. Mary | Meet this year's Homecoming Court and grab a sweet treat.

7 p.m.

Walk of Flame Fashion Show at the Cajundome Convention Center

Tuesday, Oct. 26

All day

Paint the Town Red - Businesses | Businesses in Acadiana show their Ragin' Cajuns pride in this annual tradition! Sign up for your business.

6 p.m.

Campus Feud at Fletcher Hall, Room 134 | Compete in a Family Feud-style game night with UPC.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

All day

Paint the Town Red - Schools | Schools across Acadiana show their spirit for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Sign up for your school.

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wear Red, Get Fed and Campus Cupboard Food Drive in the Quad | Wear your favorite Ragin' Cajuns gear and get free lunch from UPC. Drop off non-perishable food to donate to UL Lafayette's Campus Cupboard.

6 p.m.

Cajuns Got Talent in the Student Union Ballroom | The annual show is back! Individuals, groups, and organizations are invited to compete in this talent show.

Thursday, Oct. 28

7 p.m.

Yell Like Hell at the Student Union Porch | Students bring the noise in a big way at this Homecoming Pep Rally. Catch the spirit at this night of music, performance, and Ragin' Cajuns fun.

Friday, Oct. 29

8 a.m.

Homecoming Tennis Tournament at Red Lerille's | Join fellow alumni and friends for this mixed doubles tournament. Pre-registration required.

8 a.m.

Bill Bass Open Golf Tournament | Join alumni and current and former UL Lafayette student-athletes for a four-person scramble golf tournament.

5:30 p.m.

Golden Ambassador Society Dinner at the Petroleum Club | Open to all graduates who have celebrated their 50th graduating class reunion at the University.

7 p.m.

NPHC Greek Expo | Watch the NPHC fraternities and sororities strut at the step show. Tickets available at the Cajundome Box Office or at the event.

Saturday, Oct. 30

7 a.m.

Cajundome Box Office opens for ticket sales. | All Cajun Field parking gates open. | Stadium Gates A & E open and available for walk-through.

8 a.m.

Russo Park Ticket Booth opens | 8:30 a.m. Cajun Field Gates C, D, and E open for ticket sales.

8 a.m.

Alumni Tailgate at the Alumni hospitality tent at Cajun Field | Start your morning before the parade with drinks and Cajun fare with fellow alumni! Free admission for current Loyalty Fund donors, $15 for guests.

8:30 a.m.

Homecoming Parade | The annual Homecoming Parade begins at Blackham Coliseum at 8:30 a.m. and runs down Cajundome Boulevard, turns into the Cajun Field parking lot at Reinhardt, and loops around the stadium to the Oak Tree before passing the Alumni tent.

8:45 a.m.

Cajun Walk to Gate A | Bring your ragin' spirit and wish the team good luck before the big game.

10 a.m.

Pride of Acadiana Marching Band's Ragin' Rally at Russo Park | Arrive early, wear red, get LOUD, and join the Pride of Acadiana Marching Band in the fight song and the classic "R-E-S-P-E-C-T."

10:05 a.m.

Cajun Field gates open | Stop by the Ragin' Cajuns apparel outlet inside Cajun Field before heading to your seat.

11 a.m.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Texas State Bobcats at Cajun Field | Tickets required. Get tickets »

Postgame

Student Tailgate at Cajun Field | UPC will host student tailgating on the Practice Field for two hours, starting after the game.

7:30 p.m.

Christiana Smith "Sweet Sounds of Sharing" at the Alumni Center | The Christiana Smith African American Alumni Chapter celebrates this year's honorees. Pre-registration is encouraged.

