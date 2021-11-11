UL held discussion on voting rights for upcoming elections

Tonight at UL, people were able to get insight on voting rights and democratic issues.

The university held a panel discussion with Doctor Peason, and Christian Greene from League of Women Voters.

UL College Democrats President tells KATC, "I believe that the right to vote in this country is one of the most powerful rights we have, and we need the information to do it intelligently because we do care about each other and we need society to grow in a positive direction."

