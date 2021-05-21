UL grad relocating to Colorado loses belongings after theft of U-Haul in Dallas

A recent UL grad is facing the challenge of rebuilding his life after losing almost all of his belongings while relocating to another state.

According to the family of Nathan Perrodin, the UL Lafayette grad was on his way to Colorado to start a new job. Just last week he had earned his degree in Exercise Science Pre-Professional Studies.

On Wednesday, Perrodin packed up a U-Haul with his belongings and hitched his Mustang onto the truck and started his journey. According to family, after stopping in Dallas overnight, Perrodin awoke to the U-Haul and his vehicle missing.

Police were able to track down the U-Haul which had been left in an alley. Family says that the truck had been emptied of its contents.

They believe someone broke into the locked U-Haul and hot wired the vehicle.

"The losses are many as it contained Nathan's world, including his personal vehicle, suitcases, clothes, furniture, appliances, guitar, laptops, and even weeks worth of groceries that Nathan planned ahead to bring to his new home," Tori Perrodin, Nathan's sister-in-law says on a gofundme page. "This devastating robbery has left Nathan stripped of everything while on his way to start his post college graduation life."

A fundraiser has been set up for Perrodin to regain some of what he lost. Family hopes to raise $10,000 for him to get back on his feet and rebuild his life.

To help out Perrodin, click here.

