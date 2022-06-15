UL First Lady Gail Savoie’s funeral procession to stop twice on campus

By UL Lafayette Office of Communications and Marketing

University of Louisiana at Lafayette employees and students are invited to pay their respects to First Lady Gail Heinbach Savoie during two stops of her funeral procession on Thursday.

Savoie, the wife of UL Lafayette President Dr. Joseph Savoie, passed away on Sunday.

The funeral procession will leave Delhomme Funeral Home on Bertrand Drive around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. It will stop at Lamson Park, 229 Cajundome Blvd., about five minutes later. Players, coaches, and University supporters will gather at the park, the home field of Gail Savoie's beloved Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball team.

The procession will continue toward the main campus, where it will drive through Martin Hall Circle around 12:30 p.m. Employees and students are encouraged to line the circle. The funeral procession will stop in front of the President's House.

From there, it will continue on to Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church for a Mass and funeral services. Read about the visitation and funeral services here .

