Two young men arrested in Heymann Park shooting

Lafayette Police Investigators have arrested two people in connection with the shooting that occurred on Sunday in Heymann Park.

Damien Coleman, 19, and Darius Edwards, 25, both of Lafayette, were booked with one count each of attempted first degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and illegal carrying of weapons.

Both suspects were arrested without incident and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. This investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected to follow, police say.

Police were called to the park just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, to investigate reports of two people in Heymann Park armed with guns.

When officers arrived on scene they heard gun shots coming from within the park; three people were wounded.

The victims were treated at local hospitals, two of them with non-life-threatening injuries. Those victims were described by police as a 17-year-old male and 55-year-old female. A third victim, a 35-year-old man, was listed in critical condition.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.