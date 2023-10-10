Two wounded in Lafayette shooting; police asking for tips

Two juveniles were wounded in a shooting that happened Monday night on Evelyn Drive, and Lafayette Police are asking for tips from the community.

Police were called to the 100 block of Evelyn Drive around 9 p.m. Monday night, and found one juvenile with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition, police said Tuesday morning.

Around the same time, officers were notified that a second juvenile had been transported to a local hospital by private car.

Investigators say the two juveniles had agreed to meet up, and then got into a disagreement. They exchanged gunfire and both were hit.

This incident remains under investigation and arrests are expected to be made. An update shall be provided as more details are gathered.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.