Two-vehicle crash on LA 182 at the I-49 exit ramp kills woman, 10-year-old girl

LAFAYETTE, La. — On May 22, 2023, shortly after 3:30 pm, Louisiana State Police Troop I was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on LA 182 at the exit ramp of I-49 that claimed the life of 10-year-old Jaslynn Jones of Carencro and 43-year-old Brittany Schroeder of Sunset.

According to a preliminary investigation conducted by State Police, a northbound 2016 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 35-year-old Kelly Hollis of Carencro, failed to yield from the stop sign at Exit 7 of I-49 as it entered onto LA 182. Meanwhile, a 2012 Nissan Rogue, driven by Schroeder, was traveling west on LA 182. The Chevrolet entered the path of the the Nissan SUV in the westbound lane of LA 182.

Hollis was unrestrained and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, officials report.

Jones was the front seat passenger in the Chevrolet. Despite both Jones and Schroeder being restrained, they suffered fatal injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, authorities say.

A routine toxicology sample from both drivers has been submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis, authorities say. The crash remains under investigation.

According to LA. R.S. 32:295, a child who is younger than thirteen years of age shall be in a rear seat when a rear seat is available. Seat belts, though not effective 100% of the time, greatly increase a person’s chances of survival and decrease the severity of injuries. When worn properly, seat belts work to spread the forces of a crash, protect the head and spine, cross the strong bones of the body, slow the body down, and prevent ejection

In 2023, Troop I has investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 26 deaths.