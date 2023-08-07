Two-vehicle crash on I-49 leaves two 16-year-olds dead

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — On August 6, 2023, just before 3:30 am, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near Mile Post 7 (Carencro exit). The crash ultimately claimed the lives of 16-year-old Jose Alvarez of Opelousas and 16-year-old Marlin Garcia of Church Point.

The initial investigation by state troopers indicated that Alvarez was traveling on I-49 north in a 2008 GMC Sierra that may have been stopped. At the same time, a 2020 International single-unit box truck was traveling northbound in the outside lane of travel. The box truck struck the rear of the GMC, causing the GMC to overturn into the median, authorities say.

Alvarez was fatally injured despite being restrained. His passenger, Garcia, was unrestrained and also died at the scene. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office. The driver of the box truck was properly restrained and was not injured, according to TFC Thomas Gossen.

Standard toxicology results are pending on Alvarez. The driver of the box truck provided a valid breath sample indicating no alcohol was present and showed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 30 fatal crashes resulting in 34 fatalities in 2023, officials report.

Gossen released the following statement following the crash: "Louisiana graduated driver’s license restrictions for 16-year-old drivers after 11 P.M. are crucial for safety of not only our less experienced teen drivers but for the everyone on the road. It is essential for young drivers and parents/guardians to obey these restrictions to minimize the risk of preventable crashes. Adhering to these regulations can save lives and create safer roadways for everyone. For more information on the graduated driver’s license program, please visit: https://www.expresslane.org/media/qa0jml1m/louisiana-graduated-dl-program.pdf."