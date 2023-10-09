Two shootings less than 24 hours apart in Lafayette

Two Lafayette shootings, at least one of them fatal and less than 24 hours apart according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Officers tell us one of the shootings happened on Hellen Street around 11:00p.m. Saturday night where shooters on foot shot into a house party.

One man was killed and two others were injured. One of the injured is a juvenile.

The second shooting happened in the 2500 block of West Congress Street just after 2:00a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect leaving him in critical condition.

Both shootings are still under investigation.

Our team is working to get answers from police about the reason behind these shootings and whether they are connected.

We will update you as soon as we learn more.