Two protesters at recent meeting given tickets for noise

Two women who were protesting outside a meeting featuring a talk from AG Jeff Landry were issued summons for violating Lafayette's noise ordinance, records indicate.

According to the initial offense report from Lafayette Police obtained by KATC investigates, two Lafayette women were issued a summons for violation of the noise ordinance outside the Comeaux Recreation Center on Bluebird Drive on the southside. The report is dated August 23 at around 7 p.m.

Amanda Nicole Anderson and Sarah Elise Credeur were both given tickets for disturbing the peace with noise, the record shows.

Our media partners at The Advocate say both women are part of a group Reproductive Freedom Acadiana which conduct several previous gatherings and marches in Lafayette to protest the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which gave women the right to an abortion.

