Two pedestrians die after being struck by vehicle in Lafayette

Police Lights
Posted at 2:26 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 15:26:06-04

Two people from Opelousas died after being struck by a vehicle on the NE Evangeline Thruway Service Road early Friday morning.

Lafayette Police say that on May 28, 2021 at around 12:27 am, officers responded to the accident in the 3100 block of the NE Evangeline Thruway. Service Road.

Upon arrival officers located the two pedestrians who were struck by a vehicle. A woman who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Both pedestrians entered the roadway for unknown reasons, police say. Alcohol was not a factor for the driver of the vehicle involved and no injuries were reported.

Police have identified the woman who died as 18-year-old Ashanti Granger of Opelousas. The man has been identified as 26-year-old Odis King of Opelousas.

The investigation remains on-going by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.

