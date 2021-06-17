Two more arrested in May drive-by shooting

Two more people have been arrested in connection with an incident that occured last month on Mills Street.

Callijah and Allijah Noel were arrested yesterday on active warrants accusing them of four counts attempted first-degree murder. Both have since bonded out on a $75,000 bond according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to Mills Street on May 8, by a driver who reported some people shooting from their vehicle and striking hers.

Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Joshua Thibodeaux in reference to this incident last month and he remains in custody.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information is available at this time, deputies say.

