Man arrested accused of firing weapon at vehicle in Lafayette

A Carencro man has been arrested, accused of firing at another driver earlier this month on Mills Street.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on May 8 in the 2700 block of Mills Street in Lafayette.

They say a caller advised officers that while driving, unknown subjects were shooting from their vehicle when her vehicle was struck.

Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Joshua Thibodeaux in reference with this incident.

He was booked on several counts of attempted first-degree murder and other charges including the following:

Illegal Poss Of Stolen Firearm

Fugitive

Attp-Murder/First Degree

Illegal Carrying Of Weapon

Attempted Manslaughter

