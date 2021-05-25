Watch
Man arrested accused of firing weapon at vehicle in Lafayette

Posted at 5:45 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25

A Carencro man has been arrested, accused of firing at another driver earlier this month on Mills Street.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on May 8 in the 2700 block of Mills Street in Lafayette.

They say a caller advised officers that while driving, unknown subjects were shooting from their vehicle when her vehicle was struck.

Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Joshua Thibodeaux in reference with this incident.

He was booked on several counts of attempted first-degree murder and other charges including the following:

  • Illegal Poss Of Stolen Firearm
  • Fugitive
  • Attp-Murder/First Degree
  • Illegal Carrying Of Weapon
  • Attempted Manslaughter

