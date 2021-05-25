Man arrested accused of firing weapon at vehicle in Lafayette

A Carencro man has been arrested, accused of firing at another driver earlier this month on Mills Street.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on May 8 in the 2700 block of Mills Street in Lafayette.
They say a caller advised officers that while driving, unknown subjects were shooting from their vehicle when her vehicle was struck.
Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Joshua Thibodeaux in reference with this incident.
He was booked on several counts of attempted first-degree murder and other charges including the following:
- Illegal Poss Of Stolen Firearm
- Fugitive
- Attp-Murder/First Degree
- Illegal Carrying Of Weapon
- Attempted Manslaughter
