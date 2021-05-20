Two more arrested in connection with Tuesday shooting in Carencro

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with Tuesday's shooting incident on University Avenue in Carencro.

According to arrest reports, 20-year-old Keandre Helaire and 18-year-old Rajyria Adams were arrested on Wednesday, May 19, by the Carencro Police Department.

The arrests were in reference to the May 18 shooting in the 4400 block of University Avenue.

Helaire and Adams were both booked by Carencro PD with illegal use of weapons, use of a firearm in a firearm-free zone and obstruction of justice.

No one was injured in the incident which happened around midday Tuesday outside of Karen's Grocery Store. Carencro Police Chief David Anderson said that five shots were fired between three suspects.

Brandrelon K. Ross, 20, of Lafayette, was booked by Carencro Police on Wednesday with illegal use of weapons, illegal possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, use of a firearm in a firearm-free zone, and obstruction of justice.

Read more about Ross's arrest here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel