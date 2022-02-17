Two indicted in slaying of Lafayette business owner

A Lafayette grand jury has indicted two men in connection with the October 8 slaying of a local business owner.

Keyon Alex, 31, was the owner of a local business, Krazy Sudz Mobile Detailing, and was the father of two young children. He was shot to death at a car wash on a Friday afternoon.

The grand jury has indicted Edward Edmond Jr., 27, of Arnaudville, and Sam Brown III, 30, of Lafayette. They charged both men with one count second-degree murder, and one count conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Edmond has been in the Lafayette Parish jail since November; his bond was set at $450,000 but will have to be re-set following the indictment. LPCC records do not show that Brown is in custody there.

A conviction on a charge of second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prision without parole, probabtion or suspension of sentence. A conviction on the conspiracy charge carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.