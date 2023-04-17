Watch Now
Two found dead in Lafayette Parish home

Posted at 4:14 PM, Apr 17, 2023
An investigation is underway after the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office was called out to the 200 block of N. Girouard Rd. on Monday.

Deputies responded to the residence after 1:00 p.m. on Monday in reference to a suspicious circumstances call, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

Once on scene, two people were found dead inside the home.

The spokesperson stated, at this time, the incident appears to be domestic in nature.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further information is available.

