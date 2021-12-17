Two Black defendants want Judge Odinet off cases after viral video

Attorneys for two Black men who pleaded no contest to charges in Lafayette City Court are asking Judge Michelle Odniet to be recused after viral video entails her ranting the n-word after an alleged burglary at her home over the weekend.

According to Daily Advertiser, Attorneys Barry Sallinger and Allysn Melancon filed motion Tuesday in both cases, arguing that Odinet has shown "that she is prejudiced and bias(sic) against African Americans."

“Her free and flippant use of a vile, derogatory term to describe an African American man can result in no other conclusion,” they wrote.

