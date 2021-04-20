Two arrested in connection with Evangeline Thruway armed robbery

Two people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery earlier this month in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police have arrested 29-year-old Markell Jones of Carencro and 30-year-old Kerinesha Bruno of Lafayette on multiple charges that stem from an April 7, 2021 armed robbery in the 2200 block of the NE Evangeline Thruway.

LPD says the two are accused of attempting to rob a victim at gunpoint at a local hotel. The victim was shot during the encounter. That person sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Jones was arrested and booked on charges of Attempted Murder - First Degree , Illegal Use Of Weapons/Dangerous , Possession Of Firearm. Bond was set at $225,000.

Bruno was booked on charges of Armed Robbery and Use Of Firearm. Bond was set at $80,000.

Images of the two were not available at the time of the article's publication.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel